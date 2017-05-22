Tanzania: Preps for Lake Victoria Ves...

Tanzania: Preps for Lake Victoria Vessel Tender in High Gear

Tenders for the purchase of a new passenger vessel to ply between the Lake Victoria ports of Mwanza and Bukoba will be opened next month, as the old vessels are in different stages of massive rehabilitation. The Acting General Manager of Marine Services Company Ltd , Mr Benedict Hamisi, said yesterday that the opening of the tenders will signal a preamble to the assembling of a brand new and specialized vessel that will improve maritime transportation in Africa's biggest lake.

Chicago, IL

