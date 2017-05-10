Tanzania: Pregnant Schoolgirls to Resume Classes After Delivery
Members of Parliament debating the budget estimates for the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, have pushed the government to set a specific timeframe to allow a pregnant schoolgirl resume classes after delivery. The Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Community Development and the Opposition Camp pointed out the government was moving slow to enact a law enforcing the new developments.
