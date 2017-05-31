Tanzania: One Year On - Lessons From ...

Tanzania: One Year On - Lessons From Zanzibar's Universal Old-Age Pension

Kombo Mohamed, then aged 72, was the first person in Zanzibar to receive the new old-age pension introduced in April 2016. "My whole family has benefited," he says, "I can pay my daughter's school fees and transport to school and our diet has improved as we eat more fruit and vegetables."

