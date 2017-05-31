Tanzania: Newly Built Dodoma Airport ...

Tanzania: Newly Built Dodoma Airport to be Aviation Hotspot, Operating 24 Hours

Friday May 5

Dodoma Airport has opened a 24-hour domestic and international flights operation, just months after embarking on a 12 billion/- renovation plan - putting the capital into new hotspot for the aviation industry. Works, Transport and Communication Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa announced yesterday shortly after inspecting installation of airfield ground lighting , commissioned by the Tanzania Airports Authority and implemented through a Chinese firm - Shanghai Chiko Solar Technology Company Limited.

Chicago, IL

