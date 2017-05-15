Tanzania: Newest 'Kids' in Country's ...

Tanzania: Newest 'Kids' in Country's Political Block

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania did finally fill up its entitlement of nine MPs at the East African Legislative Assembly when on Wednesday Ms Pamela Maasay and Ms Josephine Lemoyan, beat four other Chadema contenders to clinch the coveted seats at the regional parliamentary assembly. They were voted in by MPs of the National Assembly in Dodoma.

Chicago, IL

