Tanzania: Mwambani Port Prospects Bright

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Forum on China-Africa Corporation has expressed interest in providing funds for construction of Mwambani port in Tanga region, towards improving the country's maritime transportation, enhancing economic growth and creating jobs. The hint was dropped in Beijing last week, as one of the by-products of a meeting between the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, and members of a panel that manages FOCAC funds.

