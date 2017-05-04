Tanzania: MPs Debate Quality of Education
Education was on the spotlight in Parliament yesterday, this time focus being on its quality as offered in public secondary schools. Vunjo MP James Mbatia said most public secondary schools have serious shortage of key learning and teaching materials while infrastructure was in bad shape.
