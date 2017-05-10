Tanzania: Misery As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across the Country
Dar es Salaam - The ongoing rain has continued to wreak havoc across the country with reports that some people have fled to churches and mosques to seek shelter after their houses were destroyed in Tanga Region. Reports that have reached The Citizen show that Lushoto has been disconnected from the rest of the country's road network, following a landslide in the Usambara Mountains.
