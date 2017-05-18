Tanzania: Mega Oil Pipeline Projects to Spur Economic Growth
THE government, yesterday, announced plans to set up three mega oil-pipelines connecting the seaports of Tanga and Dar es Salaam to upcountry regions and neighbouring countries partly to reduce fuel prices and spur economic growth. The announcement was made here by Energy and Minerals Minister, Prof Sospeter Muhongo.
