Tanzania: Magufuli's Probe Team to Submit Report On Mineral Concentrate
President John Magufuli is this morning scheduled to receive the much awaited report on the amount and value of the mineral sand containers exported since 1998. The special committee which President Magufuli formed and tasked with the investigations on the mineral resources will present its report to the Head of State at the State House in Dar es Salaam.
