Tanzania: Magufuli's Govt Promises World Class Roads for Cities
The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has said that the government was planning to construct world class roads in all major cities including flyovers. He said that the government will start constructing flyovers in Arusha, as a tourist hub and then proceed to Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.
