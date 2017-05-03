Tanzania: Magufuli's Four Promises to...

Tanzania: Magufuli's Four Promises to Public Sector Employees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday promised to employ 52,000 new workers in various departments in government this year as he outlined his four major pledges to public sector employees during the International Workers' Day celebrations. Dr Magufuli said the government would soon embark on a process to ensure job promotions and salary increments to the workers, after after failing to do so last year pending the completion of the process to strike out "ghost" workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC