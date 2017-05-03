Tanzania: Magufuli's Four Promises to Public Sector Employees
Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday promised to employ 52,000 new workers in various departments in government this year as he outlined his four major pledges to public sector employees during the International Workers' Day celebrations. Dr Magufuli said the government would soon embark on a process to ensure job promotions and salary increments to the workers, after after failing to do so last year pending the completion of the process to strike out "ghost" workers.
