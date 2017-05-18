Tanzania: Magufuli Struggles to Finan...

Tanzania: Magufuli Struggles to Finance Rail Project

Tanzania is struggling to find financiers for its proposed $1.2 billion standard gauge railway as leaders continue to raise questions on the viability of the project. A group of MPs recently said the project is likely to stall due to lack of financing unless the government considers alternative sources of funds outside low-interest loans such as a 15-year railway bond.

