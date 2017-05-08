Tanzania: Magufuli Gears Up for Industrialisation to Solve Unemployment

In a move to establish sustainable inclusive economic growth in the country, in his second year in office, President John Pombe Magufuli is making great strides in addressing the rising concerns around youth unemployment in Tanzania. Realising that unemployment is a global pandemic, the fifth phase government under his government has opted for the Industrialisation as an agenda with the main aim of creating jobs which will then improve household incomes, and try to lift a substantial portion of the Tanzanians from extreme or moderate poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.