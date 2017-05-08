Tanzania: Magufuli Gears Up for Indus...

Tanzania: Magufuli Gears Up for Industrialisation to Solve Unemployment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AllAfrica.com

In a move to establish sustainable inclusive economic growth in the country, in his second year in office, President John Pombe Magufuli is making great strides in addressing the rising concerns around youth unemployment in Tanzania. Realising that unemployment is a global pandemic, the fifth phase government under his government has opted for the Industrialisation as an agenda with the main aim of creating jobs which will then improve household incomes, and try to lift a substantial portion of the Tanzanians from extreme or moderate poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC