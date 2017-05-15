Tanzania: Magufuli Dissolves and Ordered CDA to Move to New Capital

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli has disbanded the Capital Development Authority on Monday and ordered that its property and activities be moved to the Dodoma Municipal Council. According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communication at State House Mr Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli dissolved CDA by signing a document with his order to disband the Authority at State House in Dar es Salaam.

