Tanzania: Magufuli Defends 'Anti-Evil...

Tanzania: Magufuli Defends 'Anti-Evil Crusade'

President John Magufuli yesterday defended his bold measures to clean the country, saying the initiatives are inevitable in the country that had reached an alarming rate of deceit. Speaking to the congregations at two church services here yesterday, Dr Magufuli said he was acting to ensure the nation goes to the right truck.

