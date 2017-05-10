Tanzania: Locals Left Counting Loses After Heavy Rains
With the heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in most parts of the country, damaging infrastructure, cutting communication and road links, the government has promised to help mitigate the effects. The ongoing heavy rains which started two weeks ago have damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, drainage systems and buildings across the country, leaving 'wananchi' and the government counting their losses.
