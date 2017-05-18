Tanzania: Legislators in Isles Decry Deteriorating Image
MEMBERS of the House of Representatives have called upon Zanzibar's government to impose severe penalties to people engaging in various crimes so as to restore the good image of the isles. Contributing to the budget estimates for the Ministry of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance amounting to 35bn/- for 2017/2018 financial year, the representatives said it is high time for the government to review the penalties because criminals have tarnished the image of Zanzibar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC