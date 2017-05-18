Tanzania: Legislators in Isles Decry Deteriorating Image

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives have called upon Zanzibar's government to impose severe penalties to people engaging in various crimes so as to restore the good image of the isles. Contributing to the budget estimates for the Ministry of State, President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance amounting to 35bn/- for 2017/2018 financial year, the representatives said it is high time for the government to review the penalties because criminals have tarnished the image of Zanzibar.

