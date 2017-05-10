Tanzania: Kuwait Donates Cars to Make Govt's Shift to New Capital Easier
Kuwait government on Friday, this week, donated two Land Cruisers to the government to facilitate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation officials' movements in Dodoma. Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga said the donation is a result of a long friendship between Tanzania and Kuwait.
