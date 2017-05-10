Tanzania: KOICA Backed Chanika Modern...

Tanzania: KOICA Backed Chanika Modern Maternal Hospital Opens June

Mulit-billion shillings hospital that has been built at Chanika in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, to offer maternal and newborn services will commence operations mid next month. The state-of-the-art hospital, constructed through an 8bn/- grant provided by the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency , aims to cut down maternal and infant mortality in the country.

