Tanzania: KOICA Backed Chanika Modern Maternal Hospital Opens June

Mulit-billion shillings hospital that has been built at Chanika in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, to offer maternal and newborn services will commence operations mid next month. The state-of-the-art hospital, constructed through an 8bn/- grant provided by the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency , aims to cut down maternal and infant mortality in the country.

