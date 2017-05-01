Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Decries Collaps...

Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Decries Collapse of Industries, Requests Their Revival

Kilimanjaro regional administration yesterday decried the collapse of almost all big industries in the region, pleading with President John Magufuli to help in their revival. Regional Commissioner Saidi Meck Sadiki claimed that the previously factories that used to offer thousands of jobs have collapsed, rendering the residents jobless.

Chicago, IL

