Tanzania: Karatu School Bus Crash Survivors Flown to U.S.

Finally, the only three survivors of last week's school bus accident that claimed 35 lives were yesterday flown to the United States for specialised medical attention. The DC 8 plane courtesy of the Samaritan Purse airlifted the school children to Sioux City, Iowa State, according to Singida North Member of Parliament Lazaro Nyalandu who coordinated the transfer.

