Tanzania: Karatu Accident Survivors Fly to U.S. As School Owner Faces the Music

As three survivors of Lucky Vincent Primary School bus accident which claimed 35 lives, last weekend, are scheduled to be airlifted to Iowa, US tomorrow, the school owner, Mr Innocent Moshi has been dragged to court. The plane which will transport the three injured children is expected to land at Kilimanjaro International Airport today evening.

Chicago, IL

