Tanzania: Just How Safe Are School Buses?

As the country continues to mourn 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver, killed in the grisly accident on Rhotia Hills near Karatu town a week ago, it has emerged that there are so many challenges marring the pupil transportation sector. Coupled with such challenges ranging from low salaries, high responsibilities for school bus drivers who are also required to obtain a number of certificates to get clearance from authorities to laxity in enforcing traffic regulations have all resulted into mounting irregularities to creep in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.