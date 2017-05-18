Tanzania: IMF Tips Magufuli How to Achieve Vision 2025
Dar es Salaam - The Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund, Mr Tao Zhang, yesterday detailed how Tanzania can achieve its long desired goal of becoming a middle-income economy by 2025. Delivering a public speech at the Bank of Tanzania Conference Hall in the city Mr Tao, who is currently vising the country, said increasing investments in the infrastructure development, strengthening the role of the private sector and creating inclusive growth through better access to education, health and finance as some of the things the government could do to fast-track its way to the middle-income status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC