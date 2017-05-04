Tanzania: How Employees in Certificates Saga Can Appeal

The Permanent Secretary in the President's Office , Dr Laurian Ndumbaro, told reporters yesterday in Dodoma that complainants claiming to have genuine certificates should send their appeals directly to his office by May 15. But the letters must first be approved by their employers. The complainants must also submit both soft and hard copies of their certificates to their employers, who will then forward them to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania for verification.

