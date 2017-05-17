Tanzania: Govt Removes Workers With Fake Certificates From Payroll
As the deadline for 'academic crooks' to vacate public offices expired on Monday, reports from regions across the country recount that the 'thieves' have been all removed from payrolls amid prayers from a number of them demanding their appeals to be heard before being axed. Reports have it that some of the civil servants who featured in the 'historic list of shame' appealed to the National Examinations Council and the Public Service Management seeking reinstatement.
