Tanzania: Govt Declines to Sign Trans...

Tanzania: Govt Declines to Sign Transfer of Mining License to Chinese Investor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Minister for Energy and Minerals Prof Sospeter Muhongo has refused to sign the transfer of a mining license from a local investor to a Chinese company Mechanized Minerals Supreme Mining Company Limited. The local investor, Mr David Stanley owned a plot of about 0.43 Kilometers located at Fufu area in Chamwino District, in Dodoma region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC