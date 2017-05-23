Tanzania: Fish Increase in Lake Victo...

Tanzania: Fish Increase in Lake Victoria, Say Reports

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dealers in the fishery industry have now the reason to smile after reports that fish have increased in Lake Victoria. The Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr. Charles Mlingwa, has asked the region's owners of fish processing plants that suspended operations due to lack of fish to meet him and have some discussion on how they can resume their activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC