Tanzania faces sugar shortfall due to low production

43 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Thursday 131,000 tonnes of sugar will be imported this year to fill existing shortfall. Majaliwa told the National Assembly in the political capital Dodoma that there was sugar deficit of 100,000 tonnes annually caused by poor production of the commodity.

