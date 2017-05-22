Tanzania faces alarming environmental...

Tanzania faces alarming environmental destruction: minister

"Almost every Tanzanian is using one cubic meter of firewood or logs as daily energy source which is equivalent to more than 50 cubic meters annually," said January Makamba, the east African nation's Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office responsible for environment. Speaking at the launch of an environmental project known in Kiswahili as Jumuiko la Pamoja, Suluhisho la Pamoja loosely translated as Collective Responsibility for Collective Solution, Makamba said the ever-increasing economic activities posed challenges to environmental conservation and management in the country.

Chicago, IL

