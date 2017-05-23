Tanzania: EU Gives Magufuli U.S.$200 ...

Tanzania: EU Gives Magufuli U.S.$200 Million to Develop Energy Sector

16 hrs ago

The European Union, through the Energy for Growth and Sustainable Development programme, has given Tanzania 180 million to develop its energy sector. The bloc, working with the German Development Bank and the French Agency for Development , is funding a 42 million electrification project in northwestern Tanzania, covering the Kagera, Geita and Kigoma Regions.

Chicago, IL

