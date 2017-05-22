Tanzania: Districts Shut Down As Police Pursue Killers

The fear over who would be the next target of mysterious killers, the intensity of police operation in the hunt for those responsible for the serial killings of police officers and local government leaders in Rufiji and Kilwa districts has paralysed social as well as economic activities in these areas. This state of security uncertainty has paralysed the local government and economic activities, bringing to a standstill health services, education, trade and transport services within the Coastal Region districts.

