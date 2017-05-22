Tanzania: Districts Shut Down As Poli...

Tanzania: Districts Shut Down As Police Pursue Killers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The fear over who would be the next target of mysterious killers, the intensity of police operation in the hunt for those responsible for the serial killings of police officers and local government leaders in Rufiji and Kilwa districts has paralysed social as well as economic activities in these areas. This state of security uncertainty has paralysed the local government and economic activities, bringing to a standstill health services, education, trade and transport services within the Coastal Region districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC