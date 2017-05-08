Tanzania: Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Flight Fares 'Too High'

The national air transport facilitation committee has tentatively awarded licenses to two more airlines to operate the Dar es Salaam- Dodoma route in an apparent attempt to regulate airfares between the two destinations. Currently the route is dominated by Flight Link and Air Tanzania, but travelers are concerned that the Dar es Salaam- Dodoma route is expensive -- a situation that prevents many people from patronizing air transport.

