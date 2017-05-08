Tanzania: Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Flight Fares 'Too High'
The national air transport facilitation committee has tentatively awarded licenses to two more airlines to operate the Dar es Salaam- Dodoma route in an apparent attempt to regulate airfares between the two destinations. Currently the route is dominated by Flight Link and Air Tanzania, but travelers are concerned that the Dar es Salaam- Dodoma route is expensive -- a situation that prevents many people from patronizing air transport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC