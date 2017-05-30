Tanzania: Coat of Arms Creator Seriou...

Tanzania: Coat of Arms Creator Seriously Ill At Muhimbili Hospital

Friday May 26

Dar es Salaam - Mr Franaic Maige, 83, who designed the coat of arms in the 1960s, is fighting for his life at Muhimbili National Hospital . Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elderly Hamisi Kigwangalla directed the Amana Hospital management to transfer Mr Maige, alias Ngosha, to MNH after he visited him at the health facility.

