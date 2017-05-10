Tanzania: Auditor Alarmed By Tanesco'...

Tanzania: Auditor Alarmed By Tanesco's Debts to Private Firms

Tanzania's controller and Auditor-General has raised the red flag over the amount of money utility company Tanesco owes independent and emergency power producers, and is calling for cheaper sources of electricity to rescue the ailing company. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd owes five independent power producers and emergency power producers large amounts in bills for power they have injected into the national grid.

Chicago, IL

