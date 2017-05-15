Tanzania: All Is Set for a Free Ebola...

Tanzania: All Is Set for a Free Ebola-Alert Mission

1 hr ago

A six-member team of health experts embarks on an Ebola sensitisation mission embracing five Tanzanian regions bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo . The government says during the itinerary in Kagera, Kigoma, Katavi, Rukwa and Songwe regions, its members will interact with members of the public by mobile phone.

Chicago, IL

