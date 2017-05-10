Tanzania: 800 Cheated Death As Train Derails

With a dark cloud hanging over the country as disasters such as road accidents, floods, landslides and so on, continue taking a centre stage, more than 800 passengers cheated death when part of the train they were travelling on derailed at a black spot, Mazimbu Bridge, in Morogoro, on Friday night. Though the Tanzania Railways Limited officials could not be drawn into revealing the cause of the derailment, as "investigations were still in progress," passengers who witnessed the whole drama had something to say.

