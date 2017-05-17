Residents demonstrate over road

Residents demonstrate over road

KAKUMIRO. Residents in Igayaza Trading Centre along the Kakumiro-Hoima road in Birembo Sub-county, Kakumiro District have protested against the proposed diversion of the road from Igayaza Trading Centre to Kisija, which is about 2km away from the trading centre.

