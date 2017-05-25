O U O O Uso Uoeu U Uso U Uoeu UOEO2USO Usu OaU O2O U Uoeo ...

O U O O Uso Uoeu U Uso U Uoeu UOEO2US...

Students from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar experienced the challenges of delivering healthcare in a low-income environment when they spent a week in Tanzania where they had the chance to work on public health projects. First-year medical students Zaid Shahrori, Fawzi Zghyer, Abivarma Chandrakumaran, Sudarshan Srivats and Saad Sameer, and fourth-year student Zahra H. Rahman spent a week in Mwanza in northern Tanzania, where they worked alongside local medical students and medical residents from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in the US.

