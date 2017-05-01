New Permanent Representative of Tanzania Presents Credentials to the...

New Permanent Representative of Tanza...

James Alex Msekela, the new Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael MA ller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Mr. Msekela will concurrently serve as Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations Office at Vienna.

