Mother 'plotted with son to fake her own death'
Mother, 48, 'plotted with her son, 18, to fake her own death while in Africa so she could claim a A 140,000 life insurance pay-out' A mother has appeared in court charged with plotting to fake her own death in Africa to claim a A 140,000 life insurance pay-out. Arafa Nassib is accused of conspiring with her 18-year-old son Adil Kasim and another man, Yusuf Abdullah, to commit fraud against Scottish Widows between March and December last year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
