Letter to the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child on Tanzania

We write in advance of the African Committee of Experts' review of the government of the United Republic of Tanzania's compliance with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. We would like to share Human Rights Watch's key findings on the barriers to the right to secondary education in Tanzania, pursuant to articles 11, 13 and 16, as well as on the widespread incidence of child labor and child marriage, pursuant to articles 15 and 21. Human Rights Watch has conducted research and advocacy on a range of child rights issues in Tanzania since 2012.

