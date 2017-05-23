Kenya: Garbage-to-Charcoal Idea Gets ...

Kenya: Garbage-to-Charcoal Idea Gets Woman An Award From the Queen

Chebet Lesan did not imagine that a trip to the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro would make her quit a stable corporate job to start her own business. Never in a million years had the trained industrial designer and now a social entrepreneur ever thought that she would establish a business in green energy, which would open unimaginable doors for her including getting recognition from Queen Elizabeth II.

