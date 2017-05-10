Jess seeks support for Kilimanjaro ch...

Jess seeks support for Kilimanjaro challenge

A STUDENT from Worcester is looking for sponsors to back her expedition to Africa's highest mountain later this year. Jess Evans, aged 18, a first-year theatre student at Brunel University in London, aims to climb Kilimanjaro, the 19,341-foot dormant volcano in Tanzania, in aid of the charity Childreach.

Chicago, IL

