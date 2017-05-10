HNA won't submit bid for Germany's HSH Nordbank - Handelsblatt
May 10 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group will not submit a bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for HNA. "Neither the HNA Group nor its units will make an offer," the paper quoted the spokesman as saying on Wednesday.
