Hindus urge UNESCO to deny Japan's Okinoshima Island World Heritage...

Read more: Merinews

Hindus are urging the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, whose 41st session is meeting in Krakow on July 2-12, not to endorse Okinoshima Island of Japan for the World Heritage Site status, unless women are also permitted on this Island. "Okinoshima Island and Related Sites in Munakata Region", where the women are not allowed to set foot and which is on the Tentative List under Japan in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention since 2009, would reportedly be on the agenda of this Committee session for nomination to World Heritage List.

Chicago, IL

