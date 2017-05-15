Heavy rains ravage Tanzania's road in...

Heavy rains ravage Tanzania's road infrastructures

The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in eastern and coastal areas of Tanzania due to flooded roads, which in some areas has destroyed people's properties and some people are forced to close business. Reports said that some districts like Lushoto in Tanga Region have no connection with the regional headquarters as the roads are impassable due to floods, caused by fast-flowing water from mountains that end up turning the road into a river.

