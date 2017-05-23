Heavy rains kill 10 in northeast Tanzania
At least 10 people died and 20 others were injured in just one week due to ongoing rains in northeastern Tanzania's region of Tanga, police said Monday. Benedict Wakulyamba, Tanga Regional Police Commander, said the rains have also rendered more than 200 people homeless in the region.
