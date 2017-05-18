Gov't selects four firms for oil refi...

Gov't selects four firms for oil refinery

Thursday May 18

According to Irene Muloni, the Minister of Energy, out of the four companies, which have been shortlisted in the bid to construct the sh15 trillion oil refinery, one company will be selected at the end of this month. Government has selected four investors in the first round of the oil refinery bidding process.

Chicago, IL

